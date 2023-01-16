Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: Alabama State 4-13; Alabama A&M 6-11
What to Know
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Alabama A&M and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Mitchell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alabama State winning the first 59-55 at home and the Bulldogs taking the second 80-65.
Alabama A&M came up short against the Jackson State Tigers on Monday, falling 72-64.
Meanwhile, the game between Alabama State and the Alcorn State Braves on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Alabama State falling 92-76 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
The losses put Alabama A&M at 6-11 and the Hornets at 4-13. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the matchup with the 22nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Alabama States have had an even harder time: they are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
Series History
Alabama State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alabama State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 16, 2021 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Alabama State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - Alabama State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Alabama State 68 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - Alabama State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 54
- Feb 10, 2018 - Alabama State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 50
- Jan 13, 2018 - Alabama State 70 vs. Alabama A&M 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Alabama State 97 vs. Alabama A&M 89
- Jan 14, 2017 - Alabama State 57 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alabama A&M 68
- Jan 16, 2016 - Alabama A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 75