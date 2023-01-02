Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-9; Alabama A&M 4-9

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Elmore Gymnasium. The Golden Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff took their contest at home two weeks ago with ease, bagging a 104-50 victory over the Ecclesia Royals.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M took a serious blow against the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday, falling 90-59.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who are 4-5 against the spread.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win brought them up to 4-9 while Alabama A&M's loss pulled them down to an identical 4-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.1 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Alabama A&M have won eight out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.