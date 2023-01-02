Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-9; Alabama A&M 4-9
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Elmore Gymnasium. The Golden Lions will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff took their contest at home two weeks ago with ease, bagging a 104-50 victory over the Ecclesia Royals.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M took a serious blow against the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday, falling 90-59.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, who are 4-5 against the spread.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff's win brought them up to 4-9 while Alabama A&M's loss pulled them down to an identical 4-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is stumbling into the game with the 10th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.1 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Alabama A&M have won eight out of their last 14 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Feb 14, 2022 - Alabama A&M 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Jan 03, 2022 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50
- Feb 08, 2021 - Alabama A&M 56 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Alabama A&M 58 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54
- Jan 11, 2020 - Alabama A&M 59 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
- Feb 11, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Jan 14, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Feb 03, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Feb 06, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Jan 09, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81 vs. Alabama A&M 65
- Mar 08, 2016 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53
- Feb 06, 2016 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Alabama A&M 85 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70