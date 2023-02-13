The Alabama A&M Bulldogs look to continue their good fortune over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions when they meet in Southwestern Athletic Conference action on Monday. The Bulldogs (10-15, 6-6 SWAC), tied for fifth in the league standings, have won the last six meetings with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6), who have lost three in a row, are 8-2 on their home court this season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking for its first win over Alabama A&M since registering a 69-60 win on Feb. 11, 2019.

Tipoff from H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Ark., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Arkansas-Pine Bluff leads the all-time series 26-17, including a 13-5 series edge in games played in Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136.5.

Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff spread: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -3.5

Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff over/under: 136.5 points

Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff money line: Alabama A&M +143, Arkansas-Pine Bluff -170

AAMU: The Under is 7-1 in the last eight matchups in the series

ARPB: The Golden Lions are 11-10 against the spread this season

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff can cover

Senior guard Shaun Doss Jr, is a big part of the Golden Lions' success. He is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.6% of his field goals and 81.3% of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last eight games and in 22 for the season. Doss has also registered two double-doubles, including a 22-point and 10-rebound effort in a 70-66 victory over Texas Southern on Jan. 7.

Also helping power Arkansas-Pine Bluff is sophomore guard Kylen Milton, who scored 11 points in the first meeting with Alabama A&M on Jan. 2. He is coming off a 17-point, five-rebound and five-assist performance in Saturday's loss to Alabama State. He has one double-double on the year, a 17-point and 10-assist effort in a 104-50 win over Ecclesia College on Dec. 17. Milton is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Why Alabama A&M can cover

Senior guard Garrett Hicks will be looking for a repeat performance of the first meeting between the teams, when he scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists and made four steals. For the year, Hicks is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 45.6% of his field goals, including 44.3% from 3-point range, and 71.1% of his foul shots. He has scored in double figures in four of the last six games, including a 22-point effort at Bethune-Cookman on Jan. 30.

Junior guard Dailin Smith is coming off a 20-point and five-rebound effort at Mississippi Valley State in a 70-68 double-overtime win on Saturday. He has scored 13 or more points in each of the last four games. For the season, he has scored in double figures 14 times. In 25 games, including 24 starts, Smith is averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game.

