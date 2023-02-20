Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Florida A&M 6-19; Alabama A&M 12-15

The Florida A&M Rattlers haven't won a contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since Jan. 29 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Florida A&M and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Rattlers beat the Alabama State Hornets 60-54 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at home 90-56.

Florida A&M is expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-5 ATS in away games but only 13-10 all in all.

The wins brought Florida A&M up to 6-19 and the Bulldogs to 12-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rattlers are stumbling into the game with the 356th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. To make matters even worse for Florida A&M, Alabama A&M comes into the matchup boasting the 22nd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.2. So the cards are definitely stacked in Alabama A&M's favor.

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Alabama A&M have won three out of their last four games against Florida A&M.