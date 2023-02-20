The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday night. Alabama A&M is coming off its best performance of the season, cruising to a 90-56 win over Bethune-Cookman as a 5-point favorite. Florida A&M bounced back from a three-game skid with a 60-54 win at Alabama State on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 9 points in the latest Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 128.5. Before entering any FAMU vs. Alabama A&M picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Alabama A&M vs. FAMU:

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M spread: Alabama A&M -9

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M over/under: 128.5 points

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M money line: Alabama A&M -455, FAMU +345

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M picks: See picks here

Why Alabama A&M can cover

Alabama A&M got off to a rough start to the season, going 6-13 through its first 19 games, but it has rounded into its best form of the season since then. The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games and they are coming off a 90-56 win over Bethune-Cookman. They raced out to a 20-point lead at halftime and cruised to the finish line, jumping into a tie for fourth place in the SWAC standings.

The Bulldogs tend to play their best basketball at the end of the season, winning nine of their last 10 games in the month of February. Senior guard Garrett Hicks leads Alabama A&M with 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while junior guard Dailin Smith is adding 10.8 points. The Bulldogs already picked up one win between these teams, covering the 4.5-point spread in their 61-56 road win at Florida A&M on Jan. 28.

Why Florida A&M can cover

Florida A&M was able to get back on track following its three-game losing streak, beating Alabama State in a 60-54 final on Saturday. The Rattlers were 6.5-point underdogs in that game, as Byron Smith scored 16 points in the upset. They also picked up a 76-69 win at Texas Southern earlier this month, so they have won two of their last three road games.

Junior guard Jordan Tillmon leads Florida A&M with 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while junior forward Jaylen Bates is adding 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. Smith, who missed five games earlier in the season, is averaging 9.4 points. The Rattlers have covered the spread in nine of their last 10 road games, and they are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games.

How to make Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M picks

The model has simulated Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins FAMU vs. Alabama A&M? And which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 71-42 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.