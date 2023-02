Who's Playing

Grambling @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Grambling 14-8; Alabama A&M 9-14

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Elmore Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Grambling winning the first 58-50 at home and the Bulldogs taking the second 71-63.

The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Alabama A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Alabama A&M took their contest against Southern by a conclusive 82-61 score.

Meanwhile, Grambling had enough points to win and then some against the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday, taking their game 73-60.

The wins brought Alabama A&M up to 9-14 and the Tigers to 14-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.4 on average. Less enviably, Grambling is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.3 on average.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Grambling have won nine out of their last 13 games against Alabama A&M.