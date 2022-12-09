Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Lipscomb 6-2; Alabama A&M 2-5

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will play host again and welcome the Lipscomb Bisons to Elmore Gymnasium, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Alabama A&M didn't have too much trouble with the Fisk University Bulldogs at home last week as they won 71-55.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Trevecca Nazarene Trojans at home 87-49.

The wins brought Alabama A&M up to 2-5 and the Bisons to 6-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Alabama A&M ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with ten on average. But Lipscomb comes into the contest boasting the fifth fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lipscomb won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.