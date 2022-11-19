Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Norfolk State 3-2; Alabama A&M 0-3

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Frank L. Forbes Arena. Norfolk State will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

Alabama A&M suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to the Samford Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Spartans beat the Monmouth Hawks 64-59 on Thursday.

Alabama A&M have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past three games.

Alabama A&M's defeat took them down to 0-3 while Norfolk State's win pulled them up to 3-2. We'll see if Alabama A&M can steal Norfolk State's luck or if Norfolk State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frank L. Forbes Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

Frank L. Forbes Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.