Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Alabama A&M

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off against the North Alabama Lions at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Elmore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs struggled last year, ending up 12-18. North Alabama was 9-21 last season and is coming off of a 108-51 win against the Oakwood Ambassadors on Monday.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Alabama A&M could only manage to knock down 37.90% of their shots, making them 357th worst (bottom 103%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. The Lions had an even harder time: they could only manage to knock down 39.50% of their shots, making them sixth worst in college basketball in field goal percentage. It could be a slow night.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama A&M and North Alabama both have one win in their last two games.