Samford @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Samford 3-0; Alabama A&M 0-2

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 1-3 against the Samford Bulldogs since November of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 102 points combined.

Alabama A&M received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 87-76 to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Meanwhile, Samford simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Belhaven College Blazers at home 90-38.

Alabama A&M is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Alabama A&M is now 0-2 while Samford sits at 3-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alabama A&M is stumbling into the game with the 354th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 67 on average. But Samford enters the matchup with 74.7 points per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Samford have won three out of their last four games against Alabama A&M.