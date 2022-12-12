Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: South Alabama 3-6; Alabama A&M 3-5

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars are on the road again on Monday and play against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Elmore Gymnasium. Alabama A&M will be strutting in after a win while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a defeat.

South Alabama came up short against the UAB Blazers on Sunday, falling 76-68.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Bulldogs and the Lipscomb Bisons clashed on Friday, but Alabama A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59.

South Alabama is now 3-6 while Alabama A&M sits at 3-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaguars rank third in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.4 on average. But Alabama A&M enters the contest with 10.3 steals per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won two out of their last three games against Alabama A&M.