Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: South Alabama 3-6; Alabama A&M 3-5
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars are on the road again on Monday and play against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Elmore Gymnasium. Alabama A&M will be strutting in after a win while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a defeat.
South Alabama came up short against the UAB Blazers on Sunday, falling 76-68.
Meanwhile, things were close when the Bulldogs and the Lipscomb Bisons clashed on Friday, but Alabama A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 63-59.
South Alabama is now 3-6 while Alabama A&M sits at 3-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaguars rank third in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.4 on average. But Alabama A&M enters the contest with 10.3 steals per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won two out of their last three games against Alabama A&M.
- Dec 19, 2020 - Alabama A&M 93 vs. South Alabama 90
- Dec 17, 2019 - South Alabama 89 vs. Alabama A&M 79
- Dec 19, 2018 - South Alabama 79 vs. Alabama A&M 67