Who's Playing
Southern @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: Southern 12-10; Alabama A&M 8-14
What to Know
The Southern Jaguars are 11-3 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Southern and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. The Jaguars won both of their matches against Alabama A&M last season (73-64 and 50-49) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern captured a comfortable 73-62 win.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road by a decisive 88-77 margin.
Southern's victory brought them up to 12-10 while Alabama A&M's defeat pulled them down to 8-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern enters the contest with 18 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Alabama A&M is seventh worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southern have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Southern 50 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Feb 05, 2022 - Southern 73 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Southern 73 vs. Alabama A&M 57
- Jan 23, 2021 - Alabama A&M 68 vs. Southern 58
- Feb 24, 2020 - Southern 64 vs. Alabama A&M 37
- Jan 27, 2020 - Southern 67 vs. Alabama A&M 46
- Feb 23, 2019 - Southern 59 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - Alabama A&M 68 vs. Southern 62
- Feb 19, 2018 - Southern 60 vs. Alabama A&M 50
- Jan 22, 2018 - Southern 62 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Southern 77 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Southern 53 vs. Alabama A&M 52
- Feb 22, 2016 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Southern 66
- Jan 25, 2016 - Southern 73 vs. Alabama A&M 52