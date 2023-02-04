Who's Playing

Southern @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Southern 12-10; Alabama A&M 8-14

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars are 11-3 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Southern and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. The Jaguars won both of their matches against Alabama A&M last season (73-64 and 50-49) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Southern captured a comfortable 73-62 win.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on the road by a decisive 88-77 margin.

Southern's victory brought them up to 12-10 while Alabama A&M's defeat pulled them down to 8-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern enters the contest with 18 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Alabama A&M is seventh worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Alabama A&M.