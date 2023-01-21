Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Texas Southern 5-14; Alabama A&M 6-12

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 0-14 against the Texas Southern Tigers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Alabama A&M and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are out to stop a ten-game streak of losses at home.

Alabama A&M came up short against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, falling 69-61.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Jackson State Tigers 84-82.

Alabama A&M is now 6-12 while Texas Southern sits at 5-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 33rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3. Less enviably, Texas Southern is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Series History

Texas Southern have won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last nine years.