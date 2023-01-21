Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Alabama A&M
Current Records: Texas Southern 5-14; Alabama A&M 6-12
What to Know
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 0-14 against the Texas Southern Tigers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Alabama A&M and Texas Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. The Bulldogs are out to stop a ten-game streak of losses at home.
Alabama A&M came up short against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, falling 69-61.
Meanwhile, Texas Southern narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Jackson State Tigers 84-82.
Alabama A&M is now 6-12 while Texas Southern sits at 5-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 33rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3. Less enviably, Texas Southern is 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last nine years.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alabama A&M 44
- Mar 01, 2021 - Texas Southern 68 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 01, 2021 - Texas Southern 66 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas Southern 85 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Alabama A&M 73
- Mar 04, 2019 - Texas Southern 66 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas Southern 84 vs. Alabama A&M 74
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas Southern 106 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas Southern 58 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Feb 27, 2017 - Texas Southern 74 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 30, 2017 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Alabama A&M 47
- Mar 09, 2016 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Alabama A&M 69
- Feb 27, 2016 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Alabama A&M 54
- Feb 01, 2016 - Texas Southern 71 vs. Alabama A&M 66