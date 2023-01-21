Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Alabama A&M

Current Records: Texas Southern 5-14; Alabama A&M 6-12

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers are 14-0 against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Texas Southern and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Elmore Gymnasium. Texas Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Monday, Texas Southern narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Jackson State Tigers 84-82.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M came up short against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, falling 69-61.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas Southern is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Texas Southern against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Texas Southern's win brought them up to 5-14 while Alabama A&M's loss pulled them down to 6-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Southern is stumbling into the game with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas Southern, Alabama A&M comes into the matchup boasting the 31st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Elmore Gymnasium -- Normal, Alabama

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas Southern have won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last nine years.