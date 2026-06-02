Alabama's Aden Holloway enters 'second chance' program and offers apology letter after felony drug charges

Alabama basketball standout Aden Holloway has entered the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's "second chance" program as part of his plea agreement following two felony drug charges, according to court documents signed last month and entered into the online court system Tuesday, 247Sports reports.

The Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer last season, Holloway was suspended from campus and not eligible to play just before the NCAA Tournament. He consented to a phone search by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force in March where drug transactions were discovered.

Holloway is eligible for the program as a first-time offender with non-violent felonies, and completing the program would result in his case being "set aside and dismissed" per Tuscaloosa Circuit Court documents. The program includes random drug testing, 50 hours of community service and educational courses.

As part of the agreement, Holloway had to pen an apology letter for his actions.

"I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to formally apologize for my actions and take full responsibility for the mistake that I've made," Holloway wrote in part. "I realize that marijuana is illegal in the state of Alabama and it was entirely wrong of me to have it in my possession. I also realize the severity of this offense and that (I'm) extremely grateful to be able to grow through it. This was definitely an eye-opening experience for me and I've learned the very valuable lesson that bad choices come with bad consequences."

Holloway was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp. Both charges are felonies in the state of Alabama.

At the time of his arrest, the junior guard was averaging 16.8 points per game and shooting 48.1% from the field.

Path to eligibility during 2026-27 season

The athletic department hasn't yet cleared Holloway's eligibility if he completes the second-chance program.

"Any conversation about whether or not Aden comes back is very premature," Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told AL.com this week. "Aden still has legal hurdles to overcome. If he works those out, there would still be multiple steps before we would consider a plan to allow him the opportunity to officially rejoin the program. Any discussions are too early."

Holloway called the plea opportunity an "absolute blessing" and an olive branch he would not take for granted in hopes of avoiding jail time and returning to the court.

Alabama coach Nate Oats said last month the Crimson Tide would address their roster this offseason with or without Holloway.

"Super-talented player. There's a lot of stuff he's got to sort through on the whole legal side of things before we kind of get to that question," Oats said. "Go back to as we're sorting through this, let's control the stuff we got control over. We don't have any control over that. We're gonna let that play out. There will be a scholarship open still once that all clears. Hopefully he's able to get through that with a positive outcome, but we got to kind of wait and let the legal process play out before we decide anything."

If Holloway plays next season for the Crimson Tide, he would be the team's lone returning impact player in the backcourt following Labaron Philon's NBA Draft entry and the departures of Latrell Wrightsell, Houston Mallette, Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah to the transfer portal and expired eligibility.

If Holloway were to return, Alabama would be bringing back one of the SEC's most dangerous offensive weapons and a proven floor-spacer capable of swinging games with his shooting. Holloway's development under Oats has been evident, particularly in his confidence as a scorer and decision-maker within the Crimson Tide's fast-paced system.

The biggest impact would come from his experience. In an era where roster turnover dominates college basketball, having a veteran guard who understands the demands of competing for championships is invaluable. Holloway's ability to stretch defenses beyond the arc creates driving lanes for teammates and forces opponents into difficult matchup decisions. When he's shooting with confidence, Alabama's offense reaches another level.

For a team with Final Four aspirations, Holloway's presence could be the separator between being good and being elite.

Alabama's chances if Holloway returns

Expectations are the same as they've been throughout Oats' rise in Tuscaloosa: contend for championships. The Crimson Tide are no longer measured against SEC success alone. That's the standard Oats has elevated. Anything less than competing for a top seed, reaching the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and remaining firmly in the national title discussion will feel like a missed opportunity.

Alabama has become one of college basketball's most consistent powers thanks to Oats' modern offensive approach, elite roster construction and ability to develop talent — even through the portal like he's done with Holloway, a former Auburn signee. The Crimson Tide play with pace, shoot confidently and expect to overwhelm opponents for 40 minutes. That's now the program's identity.

With another talented roster expected to be in place, Alabama should enter the season among the SEC favorites alongside Florida. The pressure that comes with those expectations is real, but it's also a sign of how far Oats has taken this program.