Alabama basketball player Aden Holloway, arrested on felony drug charges on Monday and subsequently suspended from campus, consented to a phone search by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force. That led to agents believing he was distributing marijuana, according to court documents obtained by The Tuscaloosa News. Tuscaloosa district attorney Hays Webb filed a complaint following Holloway's arrest on felony drug charges, asking that the $400 found in a jacket during a search be seized since it was considered profit from a transaction.

"The money is being seized due to seeing drug transactions on Holloway's phone, with people texting that they were going to get up with him after the season," prosecutors said in a complaint filed Friday. "Holloway had smaller denominations in his possession which is indicative of narcotic sales. The marijuana was in separate packing, from plastic bags to prepackaged marijuana to vacuum sealed bags."

Holloway reportedly told police he received the marijuana from "someone out of town" after he was pressed on why he possessed the substance after initially requesting his right to remain silent.

Follow live scores and updates from the second round of 2026 March Madness



Holloway's legal team argues that his constitutional rights were breached when drug agents searched his residence and found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his apartment. The discovery took place after officers conducted a "trash pull" per the search warrant, and found drug paraphernalia attached to containers with Holloway's name.

"In review of the probable cause [search warrant], once this case moves forward, we would challenge the basis of the search with a motion to suppress evidence for the violation of his Fourth Amendment rights," Holloway's attorney, Jeff Neff, said via ESPN.

March Madness scores, winners and losers: St. John's rolls, Miami (Ohio)'s storybook season ends Isaac Trotter

Holloway was suspended prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament. According to Neff, the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer has made requests for several different types of hearings in the coming weeks to combat charges of first-degree marijuana possession and failure to affix a tax stamp, both felonies in Alabama.

Fourth-seeded Alabama won Friday night's first-round game against No. 13 Hofstra without Holloway, who could play next weekend if the Crimson Tide advances beyond Sunday's matchup with No. 5 seed Texas Tech. The school would have to reverse a campus ban that prevents Holloway from attending class.

Nate Oats comments on Holloway

Prior to the Crimson Tide's win over Hofstra, Alabama's coach said he was taking things day by day with the Holloway situation.

"I've met with him in person, talked to him on the phone multiple times," Oats said. "Look, I'm an adult. I've made mistakes. We all have things we'd like to do differently. Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you've built a real relationship with. Now is the time he needs more love from the adults in his life than at any point.

"I've got three daughters. They've made mistakes. You don't disappear on them when they need your help. I won't be disappearing on him. I talked to him yesterday morning on the phone. I talked to him the night before that. I've talked to him every day so far. I'm going to continue to talk to him, love him, help him through this, and we'll see where it all takes us."

Alabama scored 90 points in its NCAA Tournament opener without Holloway's scoring punch, fueled by Labaron Philon's 29 points. The Crimson Tide connected on 12 of 36 shots from 3-point range, which was the most critical worry without their top shooter from the outside in the lineup.

What's next for Holloway

Currently suspended by the school and off the team indefinitely, Holloway and his legal team reportedly want to meet with school officials next week following the university's Spring Break to try to get him back into classes. There's a chance Holloway could suit up for Alabama in the Sweet 16 if the Crimson Tide topples the Red Raiders and he's considered a student again.

Holloway's first scheduled preliminary hearing after his arrest is scheduled for April 14, with Judge Joanne Jannik presiding over the case. The timeline is significant since that's 10 days after the NCAA Tournament's national title game in Indianapolis, which is why Holloway's legal team has made requests for immediate hearings to restore his eligibility.