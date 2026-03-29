Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne put to rest concerns Crimson Tide fans may have had about Nate Oats' future with the program on Saturday night when he tweeted a photo with the Alabama basketball coach that included the words, "He's not going anywhere!"

Oats just led the Crimson Tide to their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance and has amassed a 170-73 record during his seven-year run at the school. Byrne's signal that Oats will remain in the job comes amid a high-profile opening at North Carolina.

Oats was never seriously considered for the North Carolina vacancy, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, though he may have been a candidate at Kansas if that job were to have opened. Bill Self has yet to decide whether to retire.

Amid an unprecedented run of success at Alabama, Oats has regularly seen his name bandied about for other jobs. The former longtime high school coach has ushered in the greatest era of Crimson Tide history, which includes Alabama's only Final Four appearance in 2024.

Oats has also become a magnet for controversy during his time at Alabama. Most recently, his attempt to bring back former Alabama center Charles Bediako three years after he entered the NBA Draft ruffled feathers throughout college basketball.

He isn't the only SEC coach whose job status was reaffirmed this weekend. Vanderbilt announced Saturday that coach Byington has agreed to a contract extension after leading the Commodores to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in two seasons on the job.