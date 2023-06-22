Alabama landed a commitment on Wednesday from four-star PF Jarin Stevenson, who announced on social media that he is reclassifying to the 2023 cycle and joining the Crimson Tide. Ranked the No. 22 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, Stevenson picked Alabama over North Carolina and Virginia. He played high school basketball at Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, N.C., which is located 16 miles away from Chapel Hill. Stevenson was the first prospect the Tar Heels offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The commitment of Stevenson is a major win for Alabama coach Nate Oats. The Crimson Tide lost Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the 2023 NBA Draft, so Stevenson will have a chance to compete for minutes as a true freshman.

Alabama is still in a race with Arkansas for prized North Dakota State PF Grant Nelson. If Nelson commits to Alabama, it could potentially impact Stevenson's role heading into the season. Oats has been busy in the transfer portal, too, landing Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada and Cal State-Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Estrada is a two-time Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and Wrightshell earned All-Big West honors last season.

Alabama returns guard Jahvon Quinerly, who was the co-Sixth Man of the Year in the SEC last season. After only starting five games, he's also expected to receive a larger role after electing to come back to school.

Stevenson adds to Alabama's strong 2023 recruiting class that already includes three four-star prospects in Sam Walters, Kris Parker and Mouhamed Dioubate. With the amount of talent Oats landed via high school recruiting and the transfer portal, Oats should have another stacked roster heading into the year.