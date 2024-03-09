Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Arkansas 15-15, Alabama 20-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Coleman Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Florida didn't disappoint and broke past the 176 point over/under on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide took a 105-87 bruising from the Gators. Alabama has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mark Sears, who scored 33 points. Sears is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Aaron Estrada, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Alabama struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact Arkansas proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 94-83.

Arkansas' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Khalif Battle, who scored 29 points along with three blocks. Battle has been hot recently, having posted 29 or more points the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of El Ellis, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Crimson Tide have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-10 record this season. As for the Razorbacks, the win got them back to even at 15-15.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Arkansas against the spread have faith in an upset since their 11-18 ATS record can't hold a candle to Alabama's 18-12.

Odds

Alabama is a big 14.5-point favorite against Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 174 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.