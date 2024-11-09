Halftime Report

The last time Alabama and Arkansas State met, the game was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alabama leads 43-40 over Arkansas State.

Alabama has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-0, Alabama 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Coleman Coliseum. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alabama is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat UNC-Ash. 110-54. With the Crimson Tide ahead 50-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Clifford Omoruyi, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Sears, who went 6 for 8 en route to 20 points.

Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNC-Ash. only posted eight.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Arkansas State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against Akron by a score of 80-75.

Everything went Alabama's way against Arkansas State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as Alabama made off with an 89-65 victory. In that contest, Alabama amassed a halftime lead of 49-28, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Alabama, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. They finished last season with an 18-12 record against the spread.

Odds

Alabama is a big 23.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 21.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas State in the last 8 years.