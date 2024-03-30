Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Clemson 24-11, Alabama 24-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 8:49 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 8:49 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

A Elite Eight matchup is on tap on Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers will duke it out at 8:49 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Alabama entered their tilt with N. Carolina with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tar Heels on Thursday and snuck past 89-87. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 174.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Grant Nelson was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Grand Canyon on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Estrada, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson waltzed into their contest on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 77-72.

Clemson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chase Hunter led the charge by scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Ian Schieffelin was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Alabama has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 24-11 record this season. As for Clemson, their win bumped their record up to an identical 24-11.

Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-7 against the spread when expected to win.

Alabama came up short against Clemson in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 85-77. Can Alabama avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama is a 3-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Alabama.