Georgia Bulldogs @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Georgia 15-6, Alabama 18-3

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Georgia finally turned things around against S. Carolina on Tuesday. They walked away with a 71-60 victory over the Gamecocks.

Georgia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Asa Newell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Newell had some trouble finding his footing against Florida on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Dakota Leffew, who scored 14 points in addition to three steals.

Meanwhile, Alabama waltzed into their contest on Wednesday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They managed an 88-84 victory over the Bulldogs. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chris Youngblood, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Mark Sears, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 15-6. As for Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked second) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Georgia is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Alabama is a big 12.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 11.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.