Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Kent State 8-2, Alabama 9-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Alabama. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Kent State Golden Flashes at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Coleman Coliseum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Alabama is headed into Sunday's matchup after beating the impressive 167.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against North Dakota. Alabama came out on top against North Dakota by a score of 97-90 on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Alabama got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Grant Nelson out in front who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Nelson had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Mark Sears was another key player, scoring 23 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Kent State made easy work of Mercyhurst on Sunday and carried off an 82-57 win. The Golden Flashes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season.

Kent State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but VonCameron Davis led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two blocks. Another player making a difference was Marquis Barnett, who posted 15 points plus five rebounds.

Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 11 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Alabama has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for Kent State, their victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama just can't miss this season, having drained 47.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Kent State, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Kent State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Alabama is a big 20.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.