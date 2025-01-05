Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Alabama and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oklahoma 48-31.

Alabama entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Oklahoma step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Oklahoma 13-0, Alabama 11-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Oklahoma is preparing for their first SEC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. Both teams are coming into the contest red-hot, with the Sooners sitting on 13 straight victories and the Crimson Tide on five.

If Oklahoma beats Alabama with 89 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. Everything went Oklahoma's way against Prairie View on Sunday as Oklahoma made off with an 89-67 win. The Sooners have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 21 points or more this season.

Oklahoma got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jeremiah Fears out in front who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Jalon Moore, who went 7 for 10 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though S. Dak. State scored an imposing 82 points on Sunday, Alabama still came out on top. Alabama was the clear victor by a 105-82 margin over S. Dak. State. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 57-33.

Alabama's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Labaron Philon, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who went 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks.

Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State only posted 13.

Oklahoma pushed their record up to 13-0 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Alabama, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Oklahoma has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Alabama, though, as they've only drained 31.7% of their threes this season. Given Oklahoma's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oklahoma is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Alabama is a big 12.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Alabama.