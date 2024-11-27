Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Rutgers 5-1, Alabama 5-1

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Scarlet Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Rutgers needed a bit of extra time to put away Notre Dame. In a tight match that could have gone either way, they made off with an 85-84 win over the Fighting Irish. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Dylan Harper was the offensive standout of the game as he went 12 for 22 en route to 36 points plus six assists and six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Derkack, who earned 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Alabama also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Tuesday. They walked away with an 85-80 victory over Houston. Alabama's win was all the more impressive since the Cougars were averaging only 57.6 points allowed on the season.

Alabama got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Mark Sears out in front who earned 24 points. Sears' performance made up for a slower contest against Illinois on Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Mouhamed Dioubate, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 16 rebounds.

Rutgers' win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Alabama, the victory made it two in a row for them and also bumps their season record up to 5-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rutgers hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Rutgers is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Alabama is a big 10-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

