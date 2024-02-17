Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Texas A&M 15-9, Alabama 17-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama is heading back home. They and the Texas A&M Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. Texas A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and the Tigers didn't disappoint and broke past the 169.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Crimson Tide took down the Tigers 109-92. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Wrightsell Jr. didn't help Alabama's cause all that much against the Tigers last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Mark Sears, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Texas A&M's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They lost 74-73 to the Commodores on a last-minute jump shot From Ezra Manjon. Texas A&M didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Texas A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrece Radford, who scored 17 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Crimson Tide have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Alabama is a big 8-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Crimson Tide slightly, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama.