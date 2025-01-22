Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Alabama and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Vanderbilt 48-31.

If Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-3 in no time. On the other hand, Vanderbilt will have to make due with a 15-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Vanderbilt 15-3, Alabama 15-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Alabama is 8-2 against Vanderbilt since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Coleman Coliseum. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Alabama is headed into Tuesday's contest after beating the impressive 178.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Kentucky. Alabama came out on top against Kentucky by a score of 102-97 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Alabama to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mark Sears, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt hadn't done well against Tennessee recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Vanderbilt pulled ahead with a 76-75 photo finish over Tennessee. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt can attribute much of their success to Jaylen Carey, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds, and Jason Edwards, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Carey a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

Alabama is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season. As for Vanderbilt, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 15-3.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Alabama has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 47% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They and Vanderbilt have both performed well against the spread, with Alabama at 11-7 and Vanderbilt at 2-1 ATS.

Odds

Alabama is a big 12-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Crimson Tide slightly, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 169 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Vanderbilt.