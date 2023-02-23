Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller will be active and in the lineup for Wednesday night's road game against South Carolina, even as new information has tied him to the scene of the crime for a January shooting in Tuscaloosa. The incident resulted in capital murder charges for teammate Darius Miles and another man, Michael Davis, and killed 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

"[Miller] is in South Carolina with our team. He went through walk through today, and I expect him to play this evening," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Wednesday afternoon on ESPN's College Gameday Podcast.

AL.com reported from police testimony in the initial hearings that Miller brought the gun to the scene of the crime and even received text messages from Miles referencing the weapon. The news became public on Tuesday, and it was apparently not only new information to the public but also for Alabama's administration, as Byrne revealed on the podcast.

Byrne plainly stated the position of the athletic department as not trying to "do the job of investigators" and taking the position of full cooperation with the process. That's led to situations like this week where Tuesday's revelations from the hearing were also followed by a statement from Miller's lawyer on Wednesday, discussing the fact that Miles had been texting Miller for "close to an hour" asking for a ride home and Miller "was not involved in the collection of the weapon."

"Although we are not investigators, we do have a duty to evaluate whether anyone involved has violated the rules, policies or standards of the university. We make that evaluation based on facts. We found some new facts yesterday, we found out some new facts today," Byrne said. "Here's what we know: Brandon Miller was not there for the verbal altercation. Brandon was already on his way to pick up Darius when Darius texted him. Brandon never left his vehicle and was not involved in the collection of the weapon. The shooting occurred just seconds after Brandon arrived. Brandon is a fully cooperating witness, and is not a suspect."

The No. 2 Crimson Tide meet the Gamecocks Wednesday night with tip off set for 9 p.m. ET.