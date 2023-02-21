Alabama star freshman Brandon Miller brought the gun that teammate Darius Miles allegedly used in a January killing in Tuscaloosa, according to police testimony cited by AL.com. The shooting led to capital murder charges against Miles, who was dismissed from the team. Another man, Michael Davis, was also charged with capital murder in the shooting which left Jamea Jonae Harris dead.

Miller's role, which was not revealed publicly until Tuesday's law enforcement testimony, has not resulted in charges or known punishment from within the team. Miller is regarded as a likely lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Tuscaloosa chief deputy District Attorney Paula Whitley told Al.com that "there's nothing we could charge him with." Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters that his star forward "hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case."

"Wrong spot at the wrong time," Oats said.

Citing the testimony of Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit officer Branden Culpepper, the Tuscaloosa News reported that the gun belonged to Miles and Miller provided the weapon upon Miles' request. Miller's windshield was hit twice by gunfire during the altercation, according to police testimony cited by Al.com.

Miller started Alabama's next game two days later against Vanderbilt and played 37 minutes. The former five-star prospect leads all freshman nationally in points per game and is the top player for the No. 2 Crimson Tide, who are projected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.