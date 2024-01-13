Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Alcorn State 2-13, Alabama State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama State is 2-8 against Alcorn State since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

After a string of three wins, Alabama State's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 73-63 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's 12-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for the Braves, their victory ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-13.

Alabama State ended up a good deal behind Alcorn State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 92-76. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.