Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Alcorn State 2-13, Alabama State 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama State is 2-8 against Alcorn State since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.

After a string of three wins, Alabama State's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 73-63 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's 12-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for the Braves, their victory ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-13.

Alabama State ended up a good deal behind Alcorn State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 92-76. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.

  • Jan 09, 2023 - Alcorn State 92 vs. Alabama State 76
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Alabama State 60
  • Feb 24, 2021 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Alabama State 59
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Alabama State 52
  • Feb 24, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Alabama State 77
  • Jan 27, 2020 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Alabama State 60
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama State 69
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alcorn State 59
  • Feb 19, 2018 - Alabama State 82 vs. Alcorn State 62
  • Jan 22, 2018 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Alabama State 64