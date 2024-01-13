Who's Playing
Alcorn State Braves @ Alabama State Hornets
Current Records: Alcorn State 2-13, Alabama State 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Alabama State is 2-8 against Alcorn State since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Alabama State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Thursday.
After a string of three wins, Alabama State's good fortune finally ran out. They fell 73-63 to the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State's 12-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
The Hornets' loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for the Braves, their victory ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-13.
Alabama State ended up a good deal behind Alcorn State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 92-76. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Alcorn State 92 vs. Alabama State 76
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Alabama State 60
- Feb 24, 2021 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Alabama State 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Alabama State 52
- Feb 24, 2020 - Alcorn State 80 vs. Alabama State 77
- Jan 27, 2020 - Alcorn State 63 vs. Alabama State 60
- Feb 23, 2019 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - Alabama State 74 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 19, 2018 - Alabama State 82 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 22, 2018 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Alabama State 64