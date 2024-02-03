Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 9-11, Alabama State 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 40-40 at halftime, Bethune-Cook. was not quite Alcorn State's equal in the second half on Monday. The Wildcats fell just short of the Braves by a score of 70-67. Bethune-Cook. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Alabama State's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 56-55 to the Tigers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Alabama State in their matchups with Texas So.: they've now lost six in a row.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for the Hornets, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-10.

Bethune-Cook. beat Alabama State 70-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Bethune-Cook. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama State and Bethune-Cook. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.