Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 9-11, Alabama State 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, Alabama State is heading back home. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, the Hornets were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 56-55 to the Tigers. Alabama State has struggled against the Tigers recently, as their match on Monday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Bethune-Cook. last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 70-67. The game was a 40-40 toss-up at halftime, but Bethune-Cook. couldn't quite close it out.

The Hornets' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-10. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

Looking ahead, Alabama State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Alabama State in mind: they have a solid 11-6 record against the spread this season.

Alabama State came up short against the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 70-65. Can Alabama State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Alabama State and Bethune-Cook. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.