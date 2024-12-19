Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Norfolk State 6-6, Alabama State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will take on the Norfolk State Spartans in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Wednesday, Alabama State needed a bit of extra time to put away UT Martin. They walked away with a 103-93 victory over the Skyhawks. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Hornets as it put an end to their four-game losing streak.

Alabama State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT Martin only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 71-62 to N. Kentucky. The contest marked the Spartans' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Alabama State's victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Norfolk State, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.