Who's Playing

Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Oglethorpe 0-0, Alabama State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will host the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oglethorpe were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 20 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game.

Looking back to last season, Oglethorpe finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Alabama State finished with a dismal 8-23 record.