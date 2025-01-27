Who's Playing
Texas So. Tigers @ Alabama State Hornets
Current Records: Texas So. 8-11, Alabama State 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
Alabama State is 1-9 against Texas So. since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Last Saturday, Alabama State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Prairie View 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Hornets have posted against the Panthers since February 1, 2020.
Texas So. aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to five. They managed an 82-78 victory over Alabama A&M.
Alabama State's win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for Texas So., they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-11 record this season.
Looking ahead, Alabama State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
Alabama State and Texas So. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but Alabama State came up empty-handed after a 56-55 defeat. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Alabama State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 145.5 points.
Series History
Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.
