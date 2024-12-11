Who's Playing

Current Records: UT Martin 3-6, Alabama State 3-6

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

What to Know

After six games on the road, Alabama State is heading back home. They will welcome the UT Martin Skyhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, Alabama State lost to Southern Miss on the road by a decisive 81-64 margin.

Alabama State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UT Martin finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. They took their match on Saturday with ease, bagging a 112-60 win over Montreat.

Alabama State's defeat was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-6. As for UT Martin, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Martin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Alabama State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Alabama State is a solid 6-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

