Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Alabama State

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 9-18; Alabama State 8-19

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are on the road again Monday and play against the Alabama State Hornets at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Neither the Wildcats nor Alabama State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Bethune-Cookman took a serious blow against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 90-56.

Meanwhile, Alabama State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 60-54 to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Bethune-Cookman is expected to lose this next one by 4. Now might not be the best time to take Bethune-Cookman against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put the Wildcats at 9-18 and the Hornets at 8-19. Bethune-Cookman is 6-11 after losses this year, Alabama State 4-14.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a 4-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama State have won two out of their last three games against Bethune-Cookman.