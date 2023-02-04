Who's Playing
Grambling @ Alabama State
Current Records: Grambling 13-8; Alabama State 6-16
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets won both of their matches against the Grambling Tigers last season (80-72 and 78-75) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Alabama State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The game between the Hornets and the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday was not particularly close, with Alabama State falling 69-58.
Meanwhile, Grambling was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 63-60 to the Alcorn State Braves. That makes it the first time this season Grambling has let down their home crowd.
Alabama State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Hornets at 6-16 and the Tigers at 13-8. Alabama State is 3-12 after losses this season, Grambling 5-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Grambling have won eight out of their last 14 games against Alabama State.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Alabama State 78 vs. Grambling 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - Alabama State 80 vs. Grambling 72
- Mar 04, 2021 - Grambling 91 vs. Alabama State 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Grambling 66 vs. Alabama State 49
- Mar 07, 2020 - Grambling 70 vs. Alabama State 58
- Jan 06, 2020 - Grambling 68 vs. Alabama State 63
- Mar 07, 2019 - Grambling 93 vs. Alabama State 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Alabama State 74 vs. Grambling 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Grambling 66 vs. Alabama State 64
- Jan 03, 2018 - Alabama State 74 vs. Grambling 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Grambling 82 vs. Alabama State 69
- Jan 02, 2017 - Alabama State 73 vs. Grambling 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Alabama State 59 vs. Grambling 58
- Jan 04, 2016 - Grambling 84 vs. Alabama State 81