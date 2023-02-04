Who's Playing

Grambling @ Alabama State

Current Records: Grambling 13-8; Alabama State 6-16

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets won both of their matches against the Grambling Tigers last season (80-72 and 78-75) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Alabama State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between the Hornets and the Florida A&M Rattlers on Monday was not particularly close, with Alabama State falling 69-58.

Meanwhile, Grambling was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 63-60 to the Alcorn State Braves. That makes it the first time this season Grambling has let down their home crowd.

Alabama State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Hornets at 6-16 and the Tigers at 13-8. Alabama State is 3-12 after losses this season, Grambling 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grambling have won eight out of their last 14 games against Alabama State.