Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Alabama State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-13; Alabama State 2-11

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will hit the road for the 10th straight game as they head to Dunn-Oliver Acadome at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Alabama State Hornets winning the first 84-75 on the road and Mississippi Valley State taking the second 85-71.

The Delta Devils were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Tulane Green Wave an easy 84-63 victory.

Meanwhile, Alabama State wrapped up 2022 with a 90-78 win over the Lane Dragons.

Mississippi Valley State is now 1-13 while Alabama State sits at 2-11. Alabama State is 0-1 after wins this season, and Mississippi Valley State is 1-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Mississippi Valley State.