Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Alabama State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-12; Alabama State 5-13

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 10-3 against the Alabama State Hornets since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Prairie View A&M and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

Prairie View A&M came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 77-68.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Alabama State has finally found some success away from home. They walked away with a 69-61 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Prairie View A&M is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

The Panthers are now 7-12 while the Hornets sit at 5-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.30% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.