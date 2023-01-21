Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Alabama State
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-12; Alabama State 5-13
What to Know
The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 10-3 against the Alabama State Hornets since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Prairie View A&M and Alabama State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.
Prairie View A&M came up short against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, falling 77-68.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Alabama State has finally found some success away from home. They walked away with a 69-61 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Prairie View A&M is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.
The Panthers are now 7-12 while the Hornets sit at 5-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Prairie View A&M has only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alabama State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.30% percent of their shots, which is the 363rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama
Odds
The Panthers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Prairie View A&M have won ten out of their last 13 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Mar 01, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Feb 01, 2021 - Prairie View A&M 87 vs. Alabama State 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 65 vs. Alabama State 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Alabama State 52 vs. Prairie View A&M 49
- Mar 04, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 96 vs. Alabama State 69
- Feb 04, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 69 vs. Alabama State 67
- Feb 24, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 80 vs. Alabama State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 86 vs. Alabama State 80
- Feb 27, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 77 vs. Alabama State 58
- Jan 30, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 72 vs. Alabama State 52
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama State 73 vs. Prairie View A&M 68
- Feb 01, 2016 - Alabama State 83 vs. Prairie View A&M 77