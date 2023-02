Who's Playing

Southern @ Alabama State

Current Records: Southern 12-11; Alabama State 6-17

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southern winning the first 72-58 at home and the Hornets taking the second 77-67.

The game between Alabama State and the Grambling Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Alabama State falling 73-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Southern suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday.

Alabama State is now 6-17 while the Jaguars sit at 12-11. Alabama State is 3-13 after losses this year, Southern 5-5.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Dunn-Oliver Acadome -- Montgomery, Alabama

Series History

Southern have won ten out of their last 16 games against Alabama State.