Alabama State vs. Texas Southern odds, line: College basketball picks, March 2 predictions from proven model

The Alabama State Hornets and the Texas Southern Tigers are set to square off in an SWAC matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday at Health & PE Center. Texas Southern is 14-14 overall and 9-1 at home, while the Hornets are 8-20 overall and 3-14 on the road. Texas Southern has won four of its past five games.

The Hornets are aiming to stop a three-game losing streak. The Tigers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Texas Southern vs. Alabama State odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Alabama State vs. Texas Southern:

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State spread: Texas Southern -8.5

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State over-under: 141.5 points

Texas Southern vs. Alabama State money line: Texas Southern -404, Alabama State +307

What you need to know about Texas Southern

Texas Southern made easy work of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs this past Saturday in a 85-58 win. Justin Hopkins had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrik Armstrong added 14 points. The Tigers coasted to a 40-12 halftime advantage, and held the Bulldogs to their lowest first half total of the season.

What you need to know about Alabama State

Alabama State came up short against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this past Saturday, 65-58. Austin Rogers scored 12 points. Jacoby Ross finished with seven assists. The Hornets have lost their past three games in double figures and have failed to score 60 points in two of them.

Alabama State flew past Texas Southern when the teams last met, 79-55 on Feb. 3.

How to make Alabama State vs. Texas Southern picks

