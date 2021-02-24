The 20th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks and the 6th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is 17-5 overall and 13-1 at home, while the Crimson Tide are 18-5 overall and 5-2 on the road. Arkansas has dominated this series in recent years, winning six of its last seven meetings against Alabama.

Arkansas vs. Alabama spread: Arkansas -2

Arkansas vs. Alabama over-under: 157.5 points

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama came out on top in a nail-biter against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, sneaking past 82-78. Alabama's guard Jaden Shackelford looked sharp as he had 27 points. For the season, Shackelford is averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Shackelford scored 16 points in Alabama's 90-59 victory over Arkansas earlier this season.

The Crimson Tide have won 14 of their last 16 games, but they've struggled to cover the spread recently. In fact, Alabama is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games. However, the Crimson Tide 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday.

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile, Arkansas had enough points to win and then some against the Florida Gators last week, taking its matchup 75-64. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas was forward Justin Smith, who had 15 points in addition to six boards and five steals. Smith enters Wednesday's showdown averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The Razorbacks have been sensational at home against Alabama, winning 10 of their last 11 home meetings against the Crimson Tide. Arkansas is also 6-0 against the spread in its last six games against an opponent from the SEC.

