The third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face a road test when they travel to face John Calipari's Arkansas squad on Saturday evening. The Tide have rolled to a 19-3 (8-1 SEC) start to the season as they sit in second place in the SEC. It's been more of a struggle for the Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6), though they enter this contest with momentum after back-to-back road upsets over Kentucky and Texas. Derrion Reid, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette are out for Alabama, while second-leading scorer Boogie Fland is out for Arkansas.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. Alabama is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 164.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Alabama vs. Arkansas spread: Alabama -4.5

Alabama vs. Arkansas over/under: 164.5 points

Alabama vs. Arkansas money line: Alabama -201, Arkansas +167

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is pacing towards a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Tide enter this gave having won five straight and 13 of their past 14 overall. They are covering at a high rate as well, going 13-9 against the spread overall, 7-4 ATS on the road and 10-5 ATS on extended rest (4+ days). Arkansas, meanwhile, is just 7-15 ATS this year and 4-8 ATS on the road.

Why Arkansas can cover

The season-long metrics don't look great for Arkansas, but this patchwork roster appears to be coming together at the right time. The Razorbacks stunned Kentucky last week in Calpari's return to Rupp Arena, winning by 10 in a game where Kentucky was favored by 9.5 points. They followed that up with a solid showing at Texas, winning 78-70 despite being 7-point underdogs. They've now covered in three of their last four games overall.

How to make Arkansas vs. Alabama picks

