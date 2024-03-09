The 16th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will look to snap a two-game losing streak as they take on the visiting Arkansas Razorbacks in a key SEC and regular season finale on Saturday at noon ET. The Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC), who have lost two of three, are coming off a 94-83 win over LSU on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC), who are tied for second in the SEC with Kentucky, Auburn and South Carolina, will look to earn the best seed they can for the upcoming conference tournament. Alabama is currently seeded third, and is 13-2 on its home court. Arkansas, the 12th seed, is 2-6 on the road in 2023-24.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-32, but Alabama holds a 23-8 edge in games played at Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 175.5.

Alabama vs. Arkansas spread: Alabama -15.5

Alabama vs. Arkansas over/under: 175.5 points

Alabama vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas +925, Alabama -1667

ARK: The Razorbacks have hit the game total over in 24 of their last 35 games (+11.90 units)

ALA: The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in 16 of their last 22 games at home (+9.40 units)

Why Alabama can cover

Senior guard Mark Sears continues to power the Crimson Tide offense. He is coming off a 33-point performance in Tuesday's loss at Florida, the fourth straight game he has scored 20 or more points. He is the top scorer in the SEC, and is averaging 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is a two-time SEC Player of the Week in 2023-24, securing the award on Jan. 15 and 29. Sears scored a season-high 35 points in a 92-86 loss to fourth-ranked Purdue on Dec. 9.

Senior guard Aaron Estrada, playing his first season at Alabama after stops at Saint Peter's, Oregon and Hofstra, is coming off a 17-point performance in the loss to Florida. He registered a triple-double in a 103-88 win at Mississippi on Feb. 28, scoring 18 points and adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was just the fourth triple-double in program history. In 30 games, all starts, Estrada is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals. The assists are third-most in the SEC this year.

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks are led by junior guard Tramon Mark, who played his first three years at Houston. In 28 games this season, including 25 starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in four of the last five games, including a 26-point performance in a 78-71 win at Texas A&M on Feb. 20. He had a season-high 35 points against A&M in a 78-77 win on Jan. 16 in Fayetteville, Ark. He also has one double-double, a 25-point and 11-rebound effort in an 83-73 win over Abilene Christian on Dec. 21.

Another transfer making an impact is senior Khalif Battle. The fifth-year guard, who began his career at Butler before spending the past three years at Temple, has made 29 appearances for the Razorbacks, including 10 starts. He is averaging 14 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.2 minutes. He has been dominant over the past four games, scoring 29 points or more in each, including a 42-point effort against Missouri in an 88-73 win on Feb. 24. He had 36 points in an 85-82 loss against Vanderbilt.

How to make Arkansas vs. Alabama picks

