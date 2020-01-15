Alabama vs. Auburn: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
Auburn @ Alabama
Current Records: Auburn 15-0; Alabama 8-7
What to Know
The #4 Auburn Tigers have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers are coming into the contest with an unblemished 15-0 record.
Auburn entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by an 82-60 margin over the Georgia Bulldogs. G Samir Doughty (17 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Bama came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, falling 76-67. The top scorers for Bama were G Herbert Jones (18 points) and G John Petty Jr. (16 points).
Auburn's win brought them up to 15-0 while Bama's defeat pulled them down to 8-7. Auburn is 14-0 after wins this year, and Bama is 5-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.44
Odds
The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 159
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Auburn have won six out of their last nine games against Alabama.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Auburn 66 vs. Alabama 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 63
- Mar 09, 2018 - Alabama 81 vs. Auburn 63
- Feb 21, 2018 - Auburn 90 vs. Alabama 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. Auburn 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Auburn 82 vs. Alabama 77
- Jan 21, 2017 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama 65 vs. Auburn 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Alabama 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Court Report: How Drew met his star
Here's the unbelievable story of Drew meeting his star player years before he became Baylor's...
-
Virginia vs. Florida State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Virginia vs. Florida State game...
-
Wisconsin tops Terps on late go-ahead 3
Brad Davison delivered for the Badgers in a big way as the Badgers beat the Terps
-
Clemson upsets No. 3 Duke
Clemson follows its first victory ever at North Carolina with an upset win over Duke
-
Colgate vs. Lafayette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Colgate vs. Lafayette game 10,000...
-
Devon Dotson to miss KU vs. Oklahoma
The No. 6 Jayhawks will be without their leading scorer as they go on the road Tuesday night...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday