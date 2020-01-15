Alabama vs. Auburn: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn basketball game

Who's Playing

Auburn @ Alabama

Current Records: Auburn 15-0; Alabama 8-7

What to Know

The #4 Auburn Tigers have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. They will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers are coming into the contest with an unblemished 15-0 record.

Auburn entered their matchup on Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by an 82-60 margin over the Georgia Bulldogs. G Samir Doughty (17 points) was the top scorer for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Bama came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, falling 76-67. The top scorers for Bama were G Herbert Jones (18 points) and G John Petty Jr. (16 points).

Auburn's win brought them up to 15-0 while Bama's defeat pulled them down to 8-7. Auburn is 14-0 after wins this year, and Bama is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $37.44

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Crimson Tide, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 159

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last nine games against Alabama.

  • Mar 05, 2019 - Auburn 66 vs. Alabama 60
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 63
  • Mar 09, 2018 - Alabama 81 vs. Auburn 63
  • Feb 21, 2018 - Auburn 90 vs. Alabama 71
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. Auburn 71
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Auburn 82 vs. Alabama 77
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 64
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama 65 vs. Auburn 57
  • Jan 19, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Alabama 77
