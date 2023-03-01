Who's Playing
Auburn @ Alabama
Current Records: Auburn 19-10; Alabama 25-4
What to Know
The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bama proved too difficult a challenge. Bama came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas, sneaking past 86-83. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Miller (24), guard Jahvon Quinerly (16), guard Mark Sears (13), and forward Noah Clowney (10).
Meanwhile, Auburn took a serious blow against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 86-54. Guard Wendell Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
The Crimson Tide are now 25-4 while the Tigers sit at 19-10. Bama is 20-4 after wins this year, and Auburn is 6-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won nine out of their last 16 games against Alabama.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Alabama 77 vs. Auburn 69
- Feb 01, 2022 - Auburn 100 vs. Alabama 81
- Jan 11, 2022 - Auburn 81 vs. Alabama 77
- Mar 02, 2021 - Alabama 70 vs. Auburn 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Alabama 94 vs. Auburn 90
- Feb 12, 2020 - Auburn 95 vs. Alabama 91
- Jan 15, 2020 - Alabama 83 vs. Auburn 64
- Mar 05, 2019 - Auburn 66 vs. Alabama 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 63
- Mar 09, 2018 - Alabama 81 vs. Auburn 63
- Feb 21, 2018 - Auburn 90 vs. Alabama 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. Auburn 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Auburn 82 vs. Alabama 77
- Jan 21, 2017 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama 65 vs. Auburn 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Alabama 77