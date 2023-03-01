Who's Playing

Auburn @ Alabama

Current Records: Auburn 19-10; Alabama 25-4

What to Know

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The Arkansas Razorbacks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Bama proved too difficult a challenge. Bama came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas, sneaking past 86-83. Bama got double-digit scores from four players: forward Brandon Miller (24), guard Jahvon Quinerly (16), guard Mark Sears (13), and forward Noah Clowney (10).

Meanwhile, Auburn took a serious blow against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 86-54. Guard Wendell Green Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

The Crimson Tide are now 25-4 while the Tigers sit at 19-10. Bama is 20-4 after wins this year, and Auburn is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

Auburn have won nine out of their last 16 games against Alabama.

