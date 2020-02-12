Alabama vs. Auburn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 11 Auburn Tigers will face off Wednesday in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 21-2 overall and 13-0 at home, while Alabama is 13-10 overall and 3-5 on the road. Alabama dealt Auburn its first loss of the season on Jan. 15, defeating the Tigers 83-64 as a 1.5-point underdog. Alabama is a stellar 16-7 against the spread the season, while Auburn is 11-12 against the spread. The Tigers are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds, while the over-under is set at 160.5. Before entering any Alabama vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Alabama vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Alabama spread: Auburn -7.5

Auburn vs. Alabama over-under: 160.5 points

Auburn vs. Alabama money line: Auburn -340, Alabama +266

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn escaped with its sixth straight win Saturday, nipping No. 18 LSU 91-90 in overtime. Auburn's J'Von McCormick shot 5-for-10 from deep and finished with 23 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Samir Doughty led the Tigers with 26 points, while Devan Cambridge came off the bench with 21 points and Austin Wiley added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Doughty leads Auburn in scoring with 16.0 points per game, while Isaac Okoro chips in 12.9 points per contest. The Tigers are an exceptional rebounding team, ranking fifth in college basketball with 41.48 boards per outing. In addition, the Tigers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Alabama at home.

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama escaped Athens with a tough road victory Saturday, downing Georgia 105-102. It was another big night for Kira Lewis Jr., who scored 37 points, dealt seven assists and grabbed five rebounds. John Petty scored 21 points and Javian Davis added 13 points. Lewis leads the Crimson Tide in scoring at 17.4 points per game, while Petty chips in 15.3 points per outing.

Alabama is ranked second in the country in scoring, pouring in 82.6 points per game. Plus, the Crimson Tide have covered the spread in six of their last seven games on the road.

