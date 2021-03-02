An SEC battle is on tap between the Auburn Tigers and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are 19-6 overall and 11-1 at home, while Auburn is 12-13 overall and 3-7 on the road. In the first meeting of the season, the Crimson Tide scored a 94-90 victory on Jan. 9.

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Alabama -11

Alabama vs. Auburn over-under: 157.5 points

What you need to know about Alabama

Alabama topped Mississippi State on Saturday, 64-59. The Crimson Tide clinched their first SEC regular season title since 2002. Jahvon Quinerly scored 19 points off the bench, while Jaden Shackelford had 15 points and six rebounds. The Crimson Tide have won four of their past five games.

Alabama's 14 SEC wins are its most since the 1986-87 season. The Crimson Tide are second in the nation in 3-pointers made (268) and first in attempts (755). They rank third in the nation in defensive efficiency.

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn beat Tennessee on Saturday, 77-72. Allen Flanigan sealed the win with two free throws in the game's final seconds and led the Tigers with 23 points. He shot 7 for 14 from the field and had seven rebounds. Devan Cambridge had 15 points and six rebounds.

Sharife Cooper is averaging 20.6 points per game in conference play, but he missed the Tennessee game with an ankle injury and his status is uncertain for Tuesday's game. Auburn has won six of its last 10 matchups with Alabama. The Tigers lead the nation with 150 blocked shots and are first in blocks per game at 6.2.

