The third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide look to stay hot when they battle the Auburn Tigers in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. The Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC), who lead the conference by two games, have won three in a row and 12 of 13. The only loss was at Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. The Tigers (17-7, 7-4), who are tied with Kentucky for fourth, have dropped two in a row and four of five. Auburn swept last year's season series, but this will be the first meeting this season.

Tipoff from Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 99-65, but Auburn holds a 33-28 series edge in games played at Auburn. The Crimson Tide are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 152.5. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. Auburn spread: Alabama -3.5

Alabama vs. Auburn over/under: 152.5 points

Alabama vs. Auburn money line: Alabama -140, Auburn +118

ALA: The Crimson Tide are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning % above .600

AUB: The Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide are led by freshman forward Brandon Miller, who continues to tear up the SEC. He leads Alabama with 19 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging two assists, while blistering the nets at a 45.7% clip from the floor, including 44.4% from 3-point range, and 82.1% at the foul line. He is coming off a 24-point performance in a 97-69 win over Florida on Wednesday. Miller has five double-doubles on the year, including a 30-point and 10-rebound effort at Vanderbilt on Jan. 17.

Junior guard Mark Sears has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past two games and 17 on the season. He is coming off a 19-point performance against Florida, and has scored 20 or more points in four games. He has one double-double, a 12-point, 10-rebound performance in a 75-54 win over Longwood on Nov. 7. For the season, he is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Why Auburn can cover

The Tigers have been powered by junior guard Wendell Green Jr. He is coming off a 20-point effort at Texas A&M on Tuesday in an 83-78 setback. He has reached double-figure scoring in 18 games, and registered one double-double. That was a 16-point and 12-assist performance at South Carolina in an 81-66 win on Jan. 21. For the year, he is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Sophomore forward Johni Broome has flexed his scoring muscle of late, reaching double figures in each of the last six games. In three of those, he posted a double-double, including a 27-point and 11-rebound effort at South Carolina. He has eight double-doubles on the year, including four in a row in a stretch from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10. Broome averages 13.7 points, nine rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and one steal per game.

